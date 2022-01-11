hospital capacity

-
Indiana reports its first case of the COVID-19 variant omicron. Epidemiologists and hospitals sound the alarm as hospitalizations rise across the state.…
COVID-19 hospitalizations this week reached levels not seen since January, when vaccines were in extremely limited supply. The more contagious delta…
Indiana University Health Hospitals are requesting help from the Indiana National Guard to fill treatment, administrative, and logistical needs, according…
Goshen Health officials say the COVID-19 situation at Goshen Hospital remains “critical.” Last week, officials said the hospital is in the midst of its…
Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait says the county’s COVID-19 situation has gotten significantly worse over the past three weeks.“Our county…
Goshen Hospital is currently experiencing its highest surge in COVID-19 patients since November of last year. According to a release from the hospital, 41…
State health officials say there are positive signs that Indiana may be emerging from the surge of COVID-19 cases it’s experienced the last couple months.…
Indiana National Guard members are assisting three hospitals as increased COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths stretch the capacity of overworked…
Indiana surpasses 900,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases. State data debunks a COVID-19 hospitalization myth. And more hospitals are reporting they are “in…
Indiana’s COVID-19 cases dip slightly following Labor Day weekend. Gov. Eric Holcomb says the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate is a “bridge…