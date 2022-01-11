-
Indiana will spend $2 million to help fully license special education teachers by offering scholarships for required training and streamlining required…
Indiana lawmakers will address concerns from school leaders about a possible loss of funding because of the high number of children forced to quarantine…
Indiana education officials say newly-released testing data is just one part of understanding COVID-19's impact on student learning last school year. But…
The federal government recently dismissed an investigation into the Indiana Department of Education. The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil…
Indiana is partnering with Ivy Tech Community College to offer a summer program "bridging the gap" between high school and college. The Bridging The Gap…
Early standardized testing results show a drop in student test scores – particularly in math – but the Indiana Department of Education is reassuring…