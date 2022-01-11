-
CHICAGO (AP) — The days of paying cash on the Illinois Tollway are gone forever. The tollway announced Thursday it's permanently eliminating cash toll…
-
Chicago’s emergency travel order for Indiana takes effect on Friday at midnight. The order is aimed at limiting travel to and from the city to the Hoosier…
-
A preliminary report from Indiana's attorney general says shoddy record-keeping and the degraded condition of more than 2,400 sets of fetal remains found…
-
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Legal marijuana sales to adults are set to open in two Midwestern states.But regulators and industry leaders alike warn that…
-
CHICAGO (AP) — Dr. Ulrich Klopfer competed so avidly in the 1970s to perform the most abortions each day at a Chicago clinic that it was said he would set…
-
UPDATE: Thursday the St. Joseph Co. Prosecutor's Office released a statement to emphasize that no fetal remains associated with Dr. Ulrich Klopfer have…
-
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — More than 2,200 sets of preserved fetal remains found in the Illinois garage of a late Indiana abortion doctor have been returned…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the discovery of fetal remains at the Illinois home of a former Indiana abortion doctor (all times local):12:15…
-
(Updates with background on Klopfer's license suspension, the previous revocation of his abortion clinic's license; adds attempts to contact the Indiana…
-
WILMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — A group conducting an archaeological dig in northern Illinois has found pieces of broken pottery, projectile points and other…