Former President Donald Trump is on trial for a second time in the Senate. This time, the House has impeached Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.…
The U.S. Senate will vote next week for the second time on whether to convict former President Donald Trump. Trump was impeached Jan. 13 by the house for…
The House is formally transmitting the article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump to the Senate, setting the stage for the trial in that…
GOP Congressman Fred Upton from St. Joseph, Michigan, will break ranks with other Republicans in announcing that he will vote in favor of impeaching Pres.…
UPDATE:WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of the U.S. House has voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, just a week after he encouraged…
The U.S. House of Representatives is taking up a resolution that would call on Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and take over President…
The Senate is holding a trial on the impeachment of President Trump, who is accused by the U.S. House of abusing his power and obstructing Congress.Each…
Congress is taking additional steps to prepare for the upcoming Senate impeachment trial. The newly appointed House impeachment managers, who will present…
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is announcing who will present the case for impeachment in the Senate trial. Watch the press conference live.
The House of Representatives debates and votes on articles of impeachment against President Trump.You can watch it live below. You can also listen live…