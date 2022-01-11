-
Nearly 19 percent of Indiana students were chronically absent last school year, a substantial increase from prior years. It's the latest evidence that the…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — More than 80% of Michigan school districts planned to offer some form of in-person instruction in February, a 20-plus point rise…
Lawmakers in both chambers of the Indiana General Assembly have approved legislation to provide full funding for schools operating virtually during the…
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department said Friday it’s on the side of Michigan faith-based schools that are challenging Gov. Gretchen…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker is pressing Michigan to lift an order closing all high schools to in-person instruction due to the…
The Superintendent of Elkhart Community Schools shared with staff late Thursday that he was on a call with other Elkhart County school superintendents and…