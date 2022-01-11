-
Indiana House Democrats proposed an alternative state House redistricting map Wednesday, which was rejected by Republicans.The proposed map was drawn by a…
-
Indiana’s redistricting is about to get officially underway. At its core, it determines which state House and Senate and Congressional district every…
-
Hoosiers will get their first look Tuesday at the state’s political future for the next decade as state lawmakers unveil state House and Congressional…
-
For the first time ever, an independent redistricting commission is re-drawing Michigan’s political maps. Now, we’re seeing the very first maps coming out…