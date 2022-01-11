-
Indiana business and hospital leaders called on unvaccinated people to get the shot after the state topped more than 3,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations this…
-
One in four Hoosiers are keeping their eyes open for new jobs, even though they feel confident about their current job security. And more than half of…
-
No county in Indiana adequately meets residents' needs for high-quality child care according to a report published by Early Learning Indiana this year.…
-
Hoosier businesses are back to dealing with the issues that were top of mind prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual Indiana Chamber of Commerce survey…
-
Several major companies in Indiana including Eli Lilly, Anthem and Roche Diagnostics said they will require COVID-19 vaccines for their employees. But…
-
Just more than half of eligible Hoosiers 12 and over are fully vaccinated so far. The Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s Wellness Council of Indiana launched a…
-
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce expressed frustration that the state Senate is not creating a high enough tax on vaping devices or increasing the…