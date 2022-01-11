-
A group of former South Bend police officers is asking the Indiana Court of Appeals to step in and prevent the long-contested police tapes from being…
-
The Indiana Court of Appeals reversed a trial court’s emergency order, which required the state to continue to provide expanded federal unemployment…
-
A 43-year-old Elkhart man wrongfully convicted in a 2002 murder case has been officially exonerated after the state granted a motion from the Elkhart…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled that a gun owner who left a loaded handgun on the seat of an unlocked truck isn't liable for a…