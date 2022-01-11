-
Environmental activists, lakeshore residents, and sport fishermen in Indiana say enough is enough — the state has to do more to prevent industrial spills…
The Indiana Senate will get a new member before next session. Sen. Karen Tallian (D-Ogden Dunes) announced Thursday she will resign, effective Nov. 1.In a…
An unknown orange substance from the U.S. Steel plant in Portage was found leaking into a Lake Michigan tributary on Sunday evening. State and federal…
CHESTERTON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities plan four prescribed fires at Indiana Dunes National Park this spring, totaling more than 900 acres. Authorities say…
CHESTERTON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Dunes National Park has launched a coronavirus safety campaign urging visitors to the northwestern Indiana park to…
A parks advocacy group says U.S. Steel’s revised consent decree doesn’t ensure protections for Indiana Dunes National Park. The agreement outlines how the…
BEVERLY SHORES, Ind. (AP) — The National Park Service and a northwestern Indiana town will install sand traps along the Lake Michigan shoreline to combat…
The country’s newest national park isn’t like many of the others — it’s surrounded by some of the largest industrial companies in the U.S. While Indiana…
Since it became a national park, the number of visitors at Indiana Dunes has gone up dramatically. Lorelei Weimer is the executive director of Indiana…
UPDATE: PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — The National Park Service has reopened beaches in northwestern Indiana, more than a week after a spill of cyanide and ammonia…