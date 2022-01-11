-
The U.S. Steel plant in Portage has had another spill into a Lake Michigan waterway — the second one in less than two weeks. A sheen was discovered in the…
An unknown orange substance from the U.S. Steel plant in Portage was found leaking into a Lake Michigan tributary on Sunday evening. State and federal…
PORTER, Ind. (AP) — A spokesman for the Indiana Dunes National Park says crews have made considerable progress removing unwanted houses and structures a…
CHESTERTON, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is seeking the public’s feedback on a proposed cleanup of coal ash buried along Lake…
NEW:PORTER, Ind. (AP) — Indiana Dunes National Park has started an information line to help visitors find an open beach with available parking amid severe…
Rising water levels of Lake Michigan and beach erosion could affect the future of the Indiana Dunes National Park. Large waves on the lake breached a dune…
PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — A Northwest Indiana mayor said his police and fire departments want to close a city-managed lakefront pavilion that many people use…
PORTER, Ind. (AP) — More than 1,000 acres of the Indiana Dunes National Park will soon be going up in flames during prescribed burns at Indiana's only…