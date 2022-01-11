-
Hoosiers can expect to pay more for this year's Thanksgiving meal.
Recent census data shows the continued migration of people from rural to urban areas. The Indiana Farm Bureau, INFB, is looking to encourage state…
Starting Monday, Hoosiers can apply to be considered for the latest state program designed to expand broadband access to residents and…
The Indiana Farm Bureau held its annual delegate session virtually for the second year in a row in light of the pandemic and recent surge in COVID-19…
The Indiana Farm Bureau this week announced a new, streamlined process for farmers to get kill or “take” permits for black vultures that have been preying…
The Indiana Farm Bureau (INFB) has signed up more than 3,500 people to the organization's health plans since first going into effect at the beginning of…
Rural broadband could be a main focus for Hoosier farmers in the upcoming legislative session. Indiana Farm Bureau delegates compiled a list of issues…
Indiana farmers will have one of their own representing them on the American Farm Bureau leadership.Indiana Farm Bureau President Randy Kron has recently…