Indiana Legislature

Lawmakers debated whether to make local school board races partisan. A House committee easily advanced a billion-dollar tax cut. And the governor delivered his State of the State.
A controversial school curriculum and parent transparency bill advanced in the Indiana House Wednesday.
A Muncie state representative has co-authored a bill that would expand the definition of rape in Indiana to include the element of consent.
Legislation providing oversight for township trustees passed out of a House committee Wednesday on a unanimous vote.
Advocates are again pushing lawmakers to pass legislation that would cap annual percentage rates of small loans.
Indiana House Republicans blocked an effort Monday that would’ve required gun owners to safely store their firearms when a child could access them.Rep.…
House lawmakers heard roughly five hours of testimony on their chamber's version of a school curriculum bill Monday.House Bill 1134 largely focuses on how…
Indiana reports more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day. State health officials open booster shots to Hoosiers 12 to 15 years old. And the…
Lawmakers in the Senate education committee endured nearly eight hours of testimony and debate Wednesday on a controversial bill focused on school…
Two new bills being introduced in Indiana’s 2022 legislative session are aimed at curtailing the powers of township trustees.Lawmakers say the bills are…