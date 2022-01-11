-
Hoosiers now know more about how Indiana officials will publicize information on schools' performance across the state. The Indiana State Board of…
After years of violating federal special education law, Indiana officials began talks with the U.S. Department of Education last week about their plan to…
Indiana education officials took the next step to revamp school accountability this week. The State Board of Education approved a list of student…
Indiana is seeking input on a new tool to better show how schools prepare students for life after high school. The Indiana State Board of Education is in…