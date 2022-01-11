-
Every September opens with Labor Day – a celebration of those who work in America. All this month, we're bringing you stories of workers across Indiana,…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb said he’ll be monitoring Indiana’s COVID-19 data as the State Fair begins. But he’s convinced it will be safe.The State Fair typically…
-
The Indiana State Fair returns, starting July 30, a year after it was canceled for the first time since World War II.And there are some things a little…
-
The 2020 Indiana State Fair has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.The State Fair Commission and Board announced Thursday it will instead offer a 4-H…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana State Department of Health is offering health trainings, birth certificates and free medication disposal bags at the Indiana…
-
The Indiana State Fair is adding a second alcohol venue, a Wine Garden that will feature local Hoosier wineries. Alcohol at the fair has expanded almost…