indiana unemployment rate

Indiana’s unemployment rate for October fell to just 3 percent in November, the lowest it’s been in more than two decades. Another record level was set…
Indiana’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.3 percent for October, according to preliminary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While that measurement…
Indiana’s unemployment rate for September was 4 percent, dropping very slightly from the month before. Meanwhile, the head of the Indiana Department of…
Indiana surpasses 900,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases. State data debunks a COVID-19 hospitalization myth. And more hospitals are reporting they are “in…
Indiana's August unemployment rate remained stuck at 4.1 percent for the third month in a row. The state lost both employed and unemployed workers from…
State health officials plan for immunocompromised Hoosiers to access third doses of mRNA vaccines. The Indiana Chamber of Commerce launches a campaign to…
Indiana’s unemployment rate remained unchanged between June and July, standing at 4.1 percent, but some areas are seeing job recovery faster than…
Indiana’s unemployment rate ticked upwards in May to reach 4%, compared to 3.9% in April. Although the number of unemployed Hoosiers rose, so did the…
The unemployment rate in Indiana continues to creep lower according to preliminary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It estimates 3.9 percent of…
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 31 additional confirmed deaths on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 1,295. The state announced more…