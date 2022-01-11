Indianapolis Metro Police

-
Today we talk about what happens when law enforcement are called because someone shows signs of dangerous psychiatric issues.How do police typically…
Moving South Bend Police Review Board To Mayor’s Office Would Destroy Its Credibility, Director SaysDuring an Aug. 4 town hall hosted by Black Lives Matter, South Bend Community Police Review Board director Joshua Reynolds said moving oversight of the…
South Bend’s new Community Police Review Board director Joshua Reynolds said he is not going to resign following last week’s revelation that he was…
“A Bad Start,” Activist Says — New South Bend Police Review Board Dir. Had 7 Suspensions As Indy CopAccording to a July 8 article in the South Bend Tribune, Joshua Reynolds — the recently hired director of South Bend’s new Community Police Review Board —…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a man charged in the killing of an Indianapolis police officer who was fatally shot last…