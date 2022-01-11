-
U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) will oppose the bipartisan, federal infrastructure bill when it comes up for a vote soon in the Senate.The current…
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) says while he supports certain investments in the federal infrastructure bill, he doesn’t believe the federal government has…
Democrats in Indiana have hit the road to rally support for President Joe Biden’s more than $2.2 trillion American Jobs Plan. The politicians say they’d…
The infrastructure deal between U.S. senators and President Joe Biden includes building thousands of miles of transmission lines. Those are things like…