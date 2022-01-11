-
Indiana lawmakers are pushing local criminal justice leaders to examine more closely why people are incarcerated.Legislation, House Bill 1068, approved by…
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Inmates at the Elkhart County Jail are crocheting hats and scarves for schools, ministries and shelters to help struggling families…
Gov. Eric Holcomb often brags about the Indiana Women’s Prison. Last year, Holcomb showed the prison off to Ivanka Trump. He’s mentioned the prison in his…
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 33 additional confirmed deaths over the weekend, bringing the state’s total to 2,427. The state announced…
The Indiana Women’s Prison has taken hard measures to contain the coronavirus. Many inmates in the prison have spent long periods locked in their cells —…
Drive-By Protest At Westville Correctional Facility, Protesters Say Poor Conditions Pose Health RiskRoughly 100 cars circled the Westville Correctional Facility Tuesday in protest of what the drivers say are dangerous health conditions regarding COVID-19…
NEW:COLDWATER, Mich. (AP) — A 12th inmate has died from COVID-19 complications at a southern Michigan prison where more than 50% of inmates have tested…
Ten prisoners in state Department of Correction facilities have now tested positive for COVID-19, along with 20 agency employees, prompting questions to…
As of noon Monday, six people in three different Indiana Department of Corrections facilities have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a recent…
State leaders from all three branches of government say local criminal justice officials should decide how to handle inmates in county jails during the…