international students

-
Monday, August 23, 2021 at 9 PMThis APM Reports education documentary explores a sea change in the number of foreign students attending U.S. colleges.…
-
Today is the last day the Department of Homeland Security is open to feedback on its new proposed rule that would impose new time limits on student visas.…
-
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 67 additional confirmed deaths over the last week, bringing the state’s total to 2,567. The state…
-
Today the University of Notre Dame released a copy of a letter that the school's President Rev. John Jenkins sent to the acting leader of Homeland…
-
Go to school in person this fall or leave the country. That's the message Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is sending to international college…