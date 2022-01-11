-
Reporting an unfamiliar plant or bug that you see can stop invasive species from spreading. Experts highlighted the importance of citizen watchdogs at…
While poison hemlock has been in the state for years, the deadly invasive plant is moving into more urban areas. That’s a problem because it can be fatal…
An invasive insect called the spotted lanternfly has arrived in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says it was found in Switzerland…
Many trees and shrubs have burst into bloom lately, and as nice as they may be to look at, not all of them are good for the environment – some are…
Online plant sellers could make it harder for Indiana to enforce its new invasive plants rule. Well-known companies allow Hoosiers to purchase plants from…