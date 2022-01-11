-
Bernie Sanders' and Pete Buttigieg's presidential campaigns have filed requests for a partial recanvass of the results of Iowa's Democratic caucuses. In…
The Associated Press has reviewed updated results of the Iowa caucuses provided Sunday evening by the Iowa Democratic Party and has decided that it…
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Buttigieg says he raised $4 million since the Iowa caucuses, an impressive haul for a candidate looking to capitalize on his strong…
NEWEST INFORMATION: The Iowa Democratic Party has now released 100% of the caucus results from Monday.Here are the percentages based on…
The Iowa Democratic Party plans to release results from last night’s caucuses by 4 p.m. CT (5 p.m. ET) today.Party Chair Troy Price told campaign…
Pete Buttigieg supporters gathered in South Bend to watch the Iowa caucuses play out Monday night. It was a long night with delayed results… but…
On Monday, February 3, 2020, NPR will provide Special Coverage of the Iowa Caucuses. The live coverage will start at 8 PM ET. Coverage will continue until…
The nation's first presidential nominating contest was Monday in Iowa. NPR's reporters are still on the ground following the candidates and the caucus…