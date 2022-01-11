-
A team of IU biologists says an accidental discovery made while studying dung beetles could have huge implications for the way scientists study the…
A state study commission working to modernize Indiana’s alcohol laws did not get the support needed to recommend expanding cold beer sales.A vote to…
The U.S. Surgeon General and former Indiana Health Commissioner Jerome Adams spoke in Indianapolis today. He called for racial equity in addressing the…
New methods for tracking sexual assault kits of Hoosiers are underway. Sen. Michael Crider led an audit that shows close to half of 5,300 kits went…
Lawmakers from across the country are gathering in Indianapolis this week for the National Black Caucus of State Legislators. Rep. Robin Shackleford…
If you plan on getting a real Christmas tree this year, you might want to pick one up sooner rather than later. For Jonathan Ada and his wife, cutting…
The Environmental Protection Agency will spend more than $22 million to clean up a former DuPont facility in East Chicago, Indiana.It sits right next to…