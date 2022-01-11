-
The Indiana House made a final vote of approval Tuesday on legislation directed at the Indiana State Teachers Association. Now, with a stroke of the…
-
Teachers could be required to take extra steps to keep their union membership if legislation headed to the House floor advances after it passed a…
-
Teachers may be required to take extra steps to pay union dues if a bill discussed Wednesday becomes law. It’s the only paycheck deduction that would have…
-
The Indiana State Teachers Association is calling on the governor and schools to take more action as schools have reported more than 15,000 COVID-19…
-
The state's largest teachers union is calling on Indiana lawmakers to fully fund schools and provide educators with more bargaining power during the…
-
The state’s largest teachers union called on Gov. Eric Holcomb to take a more direct role in how, or if, schools reopen for in-person teaching.The Indiana…
-
Teacher compensation was shaping up to be a hot ticket policy item for lawmakers in 2021, after thousands of educators flooded the Statehouse six months…
-
The Indiana State Teachers Association is pressing forward on demands for lawmakers to send more funding to schools for better teacher pay despite most…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's largest teachers union is urging lawmakers to make changes to a school safety bill after it says teachers at an elementary…