-
IU Health is giving Ivy Tech Community College $8.75 million to expand its nursing programs across the state to address a growing shortage of nurses in...
-
Indiana’s largest hospital system has more COVID-infected patients now than at any point during the pandemic.IU Health’s 16 hospitals across the state are…
-
Indiana University Health Hospitals are requesting help from the Indiana National Guard to fill treatment, administrative, and logistical needs, according…
-
Last winter saw a surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Health experts say there is reason to be hopeful this second pandemic winter will…
-
Indiana surpasses 900,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases. State data debunks a COVID-19 hospitalization myth. And more hospitals are reporting they are “in…
-
After an unpaid two-week suspension period, which ended Tuesday, 125 IU Health employees chose not to get vaccinated and left the organization, according…
-
IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie is "in full crisis mode", says its leader. Its affiliate hospitals in Jay and Blackford counties are in the…
-
For the month of September, we're bringing you stories of workers across Indiana, about what they do and how they find meaning in their jobs. This week,…
-
All IU Health inpatient elective surgeries and procedures will be suspended starting Sept. 6. This comes after last week’s announcement that half of…
-
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge across Indiana, health systems are beginning to take steps not seen in months.IU Health says it will…