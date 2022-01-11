-
The Berrien County Health Department announced it will resume use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at its clinic on May 4. (You can read more in…
-
The Indiana Department of Health reported 49 additional confirmed deaths over the last week. That brings the state’s total to 12,864 confirmed deaths. The…
-
The Indiana Department of Health announced Friday it is lifting its pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, following federal guidance.The Food and Drug…
-
Pharmacists are often the first, and in some cases, the only health care providers in rural Indiana communities.Combatting misinformation and hesitancy…
-
The Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday it is pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after national guidance to do so. The state is…
-
Following a federal recommendation, the Berrien County Health Department has announced it will pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. A J&J…