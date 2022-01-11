-
The days after Thanksgiving are generally recognized as the start of the holiday shopping season, but supply chain issues might affect gift shopping in…
-
Last month, Amazon announced plans for two facilities in Elkhart County — a robotics fulfillment center and delivery station — both projected to open in…
-
Deputy Health Officer Mark Fox was able to note some positive trends at the St. Joseph County biweekly COVID-19 update on Friday, Dec. 18. The county's…
-
Mueller: "Never Too Late For Us To Get This Right." St. Joe Co. & SB Leaders Provide COVID-19 UpdateNow that Thanksgiving is in the rear view mirror and the December holidays loom large, South Bend Mayor James Mueller says, "It's not inevitable we will…
-
The South Bend Mayor's office has announced the appointment of a COVID-19 Response Coordinator for the city and for St. Joseph County.You can read details…
-
Leaders from South Bend, Mishawaka, and Elkhart say the local economy is strong. Local businesses gathered for the annual State of the Region Economic…