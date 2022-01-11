Joe Chaney

-
In my ongoing fascination with the concept of emptiness, I’ve been trying to understand a few basic things about nuclear physics. I see the problem of…
As a child, I dreamed of greatness. I wanted to be a major league baseball pitcher, but I’d have settled for quarterback on an NFL team. Basketball also…
I’ve always been a football fan. I’ve played football. I collected football trading cards. My brothers and I once received Christmas gifts of football…
I recall shopping at my local grocery store back in late March when the seriousness of the coronavirus was first becoming obvious to everyone. I pushed my…
In this strange new world, it can be challenging to maintain a social life. Some people want to be relieved of social pressures, but many of us feel…
Like a lot of people, I’ve spent many hours reading and worrying about the coronavirus. It’s hard to know what more to say about it, but it’s difficult to…
In American myth, swamps are threatening places whose stagnant waters conceal alligators and snakes, if not slimy monsters like the Creature from the…
Years ago, a friend of mine had a favorite menu item at a carry-out Chinese restaurant. The proprietors, who barely spoke English, had put their young…
We’re told that public benefits create moral hazards because they make people dependent on the government, and there’s nothing worse (according to this…
Friendship is one of life’s great gifts. Last weekend I drove to Cincinnati to see my best friend, Dan, who has had heart trouble for several years. I’ve…