Joe Kernan's former Chief of Staff has confirmed that Indiana's 48th Governor was laid to rest Aug. 4, 2020, at the cemetery at Notre Dame.(You can read…
In 2015 as the City of South Bend was celebrating its 150th anniversary, WVPE featured a segment called South Bend Stories. One of those stories focused…
Former Indiana first lady Judy O’Bannon has many accolades to her name. From community activism to youth leadership, she’s always busy. But her work in…
Many leaders in South Bend agree that Joe Kernan helped shape South Bend into the city that it is today. Kernan served in the Navy during the Vietnam War…
NEW:During a news conference designed to address the pandemic, Gov. Eric Holcomb began his remarks with a tribute to Joe Kernan. Here is some of what he…
A representative for Joe Kernan has confirmed that the former South Bend Mayor and Indiana Governor has died. A spokeswoman says there will be no public…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A magazine article published by his alma mater says former Indiana Gov. Joe Kernan has lost the ability to speak due to Alzheimer's…