NEW:LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Celebrating his reelection, Sen. Gary Peters is pledging to fight for Democratic values and be bipartisan in his second term…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Senate race between incumbent Democrat Gary Peters and Republican challenger John James was too early to call Wednesday…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Gary Peters and Republican challenger John James are making their final cases to the electorate in the closing days…
Days after voting to convict President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, Democratic Sen. Gary Peters is launching his first TV ad in what could be a…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican businessman John James of Michigan announced Thursday that he will challenge first-term Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters…
