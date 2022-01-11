-
Indiana lawmakers announced they will come back into session before the end of November to help the governor end the state’s public health emergency and…
The Indiana Department of Health has announced boosters are available for all Hoosiers 18 and older – regardless of occupation, age or underlying health…
Indiana surpasses 16,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Health officials say anyone who wants to can get their booster shot. And the state prepares to…
Indiana surpasses 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. Health officials grow concerned that hesitancy will play into other vaccines like the flu. And the…
The Indiana Department of Health announced Friday it will offer booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to eligible Hoosiers. This…
The Indiana Department of Health is hosting a free mobile vaccination clinic in Elkhart County next week. The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on…
The Berrien County Health Department announced it will resume use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at its clinic on May 4. (You can read more in…
The Indiana Department of Health announced Friday it is lifting its pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, following federal guidance.The Food and Drug…
Pharmacists are often the first, and in some cases, the only health care providers in rural Indiana communities.Combatting misinformation and hesitancy…
The Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday it is pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after national guidance to do so. The state is…