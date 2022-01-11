Jorden Giger

-
The South Bend Common Council passed a bill Monday night that adds about $14.5 million to the city’s existing 2021 budget. The majority of that spending —…
South Bend Common Council Sidelines Reynolds, Moves Control of Police Review Board To Mayor’s OfficeThe South Bend Common Council unanimously voted Monday night to move oversight of the city’s Community Police Review Board to the mayor’s office. But…
During an August 2 town hall meeting, embattled South Bend Community Police Review Board director Joshua Reynolds said that over the past month, he’s met…
The South Bend Common Council’s Rules Committee unanimously approved a resolution Monday night to request or subpoena personnel files and other background…
“A Bad Start,” Activist Says — New South Bend Police Review Board Dir. Had 7 Suspensions As Indy CopAccording to a July 8 article in the South Bend Tribune, Joshua Reynolds — the recently hired director of South Bend’s new Community Police Review Board —…
South Bend Community Police Review Board Taking Applications, But Activists Concerned About DirectorEstablished by the Common Council last fall, South Bend’s new Community Police Review Board is taking applications for membership. To apply, you must be a…
The South Bend Board of Public Safety recommended policy changes for the city’s police department at a meeting Wednesday morning. These suggestions come…
South Bend residents gathered Thursday night for the final community meeting in a series for the public to give input on the City’s police practices. The…