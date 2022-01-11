-
School districts across Indiana are reporting the highest number of staff and student COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.
Indiana lawmakers consider tying school board candidates to political party
Indiana officials updated guidance for K-12 schools after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new isolation guidelines for COVID-19…
As a school counselor, Aaron Munson typically only has a few students each year he needs to assess for suicide risk. But during the pandemic, he has seen…
Indiana lawmakers are preparing to handle several big education topics during the next legislative session. Some of the hot-button issues talked about at…
Late last month, a 15-year-old at a Michigan high school opened fire on his classmates, killing four students and injuring seven other people. The tragedy…
Newly reported COVID-19 cases among students in Indiana's K-12 schools are once again on the rise.Hoosier schools reported more than 1,419 new student…
The Elkhart Community Schools board voted 6 to 1 Tuesday night to drop their mask mandate and move to a mask optional policy effective Wednesday…
Most Hoosier third graders are on track with their reading skills according to newly released testing data. But results for Indiana's third grade literacy…
As some parents and other activist groups campaign against the use of social emotional learning – or SEL – concepts in schools, experts say that’s…