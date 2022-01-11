Katie Gotfried

-
When I was in my mid teen years, I volunteered at our school library, helping to reshelf books. I would go in after school and push the squeaky wheeled…
-
With Thanksgiving behind us and the December holidays in the offing during the pandemic, it's a time for reflection. WVPE's Photo of the Week offers a…
-
It’s 2 am and I wake from the depths of my dreams. I am startled awake and I listen. Is there someone else awake? Did I hear something outside? I sit. I…
-
As I watched in awe Greta Thunberg address world leaders on September 23rd, I was, like so many other people of the world, struck by her anger. The…