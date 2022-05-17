Search Query
kidney disease
Why some hospitals have stopped using race-based calculations for kidney disease
Farah Yousry
Health care providers often rely on digital tools to inform treatment decisions. A growing number of hospitals are moving away from factoring race into kidney disease calculations, after recognizing Black patients could be at a disadvantage.
