-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's attorney general said Friday that 165 sets of fetal remains have been found in the Chicago area inside a car owned by a late…
-
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — More than 2,200 sets of preserved fetal remains found in the Illinois garage of a late Indiana abortion doctor have been returned…
-
THE LATEST: Illinois Officials Say Fetal Remains At Klopfer's Home Are From Abortions From 2000-2002The Latest: JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — The Latest on investigations that followed the discovery of fetal remains at the Illinois home of a former Indiana…
-
(Updates with background on Klopfer's license suspension, the previous revocation of his abortion clinic's license; adds attempts to contact the Indiana…