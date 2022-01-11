-
Indiana’s unemployment rate for September was 4 percent, dropping very slightly from the month before. Meanwhile, the head of the Indiana Department of…
Central Indiana labor leaders and elected officials say they’re working on a number of issues, including the state’s gender pay gap and support for the…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The head of Indiana’s Department of Labor is stepping down as the agency disputes a federal investigation’s findings that the agency…
The number of union members continues to shrink in Indiana, according to new data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s despite the number of…
Two years ago, a worker at an Amazon facility in Plainfield, Indiana died after a 1,200 pound forklift crushed him.After a state safety inspector found it…
The United Auto Workers close a special convention in Detroit today designed to set the union’s agenda for upcoming contract talks. Experts say the…
(DETROIT) - UAW officials want guarantees of job security during an unsettled period for the still highly-profitable auto industry. Both General Motors…