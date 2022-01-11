-
Six penguins at Columbian Park Zoo in Lafayette have died of what staff believe is avian malaria.The first penguin, Flash, died at the end of October.…
-
Purdue University and the City of West Lafayette both announced on Friday they will reinstate indoor mask mandates for students, staff, and visitors to…
-
Subaru’s Lafayette auto plant began vaccinating workers on Friday as part of a statewide plan to ramp up vaccinations.By next week the company hopes to…
-
Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) broke ground on the company’s $158 million expansion in the state. The project is still on track despite the economic…
-
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Subaru plant in northwest Indiana is set for a $158 million expansion that will create 350 new jobs by adding a new service parts…
-
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a 1-month-old boy was fatally mauled by a dog inside a northwestern Indiana home after the infant's teenage brother…