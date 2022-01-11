-
Indiana resident Tyson Timbs may finally get to keep his Land Rover that police seized nearly eight years ago in a drug case.The Indiana Supreme Court…
For the third time in almost 8 years, the Indiana Supreme Court is hearing a case on whether police in Grant County have the authority to seize a man’s…
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man has received his seized SUV back after a seven-year battle with the Grant County Court and U.S. Supreme Court. An…
An Indiana resident who won a U.S. Supreme Court victory earlier this year in a case challenging police seizures of personal property still doesn’t know…