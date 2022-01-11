-
Legislation that would allow bars to stay open until 4 a.m. has been re-introduced in the Michigan House.Similar legislation was passed by state…
Legislation to allow pregnant women to ask employers for accommodations at work was passed in the House on Wednesday, but critics say it’s too weak and…
Lawmakers proposed more than 100 education bills but the number still alive has dwindled to just about two dozen.Now the House and Senate will consider…
After proposing more than 100 education bills, lawmakers face a key legislative deadline next week. House lawmakers proposed fewer education-focused bills…
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb visited the Ethos Science Center in Elkhart today to outline his priorities for the upcoming legislative session. The 2018…
On an afternoon in August at the Indiana State Library, a stately limestone building usually home to genealogy conventions or history lectures, the…