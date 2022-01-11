-
Michigan’s redistricting commission has approved new legislative and congressional district maps. But that’s just the beginning of a new chapter of court…
-
The St. Joseph County Council voted Tuesday evening to retain Indianapolis-based law firm Ice Miller for a potential lawsuit over the county’s…
-
Indiana’s 2021 redistricting process is officially over. Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the bill creating new legislative districts into law Monday.The maps…
-
Hoosiers are one stroke of the pen away from having a big part of their political futures locked in for the next decade.The Indiana House and Senate gave…
-
Indiana lawmakers will hold hearings around the state Friday and Saturday to gather public feedback on the redistricting process. And advocates say this…
-
Indiana’s current legislative maps are more skewed towards one party – in this case, Republicans – than 95 percent of all legislative maps in the country…