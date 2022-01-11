-
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The only Native American on federal death row has been executed in Indiana. Lezmond Mitchell's execution Wednesday at the federal…
CHICAGO (AP) — The only Native American on federal death row is set to die at an Indiana prison for slaying a 9-year-old and her grandmother. Many Navajos…
Attorneys for a Native American man set to be executed August 26th in Indiana say the government isn’t following proper execution protocols.Lezmond…
Attorneys for an inmate sentenced to death says the federal government has set an execution date for August 26th at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre…