LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's religious-based adoption agencies that contract with the state will be allowed to refuse to place children in LGBT homes…
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Roman Catholic social services agency that declines to place children with same-sex couples has filed a lawsuit to stop…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A major faith-based foster care and adoption contractor for the state of Michigan said Monday it will place children in LGBT homes,…
GREENVILLE, South Carolina (AP) — Jonah Burrell first contributed to Pete Buttigieg's campaign after watching the first prominent openly gay presidential…
Plaintiffs from the landmark Obergefell v. Hodges U.S. Supreme Court case that established marriage equality spoke to students at Notre Dame’s Law School…