-
A U.S. Marine from Logansport was killed in last week’s bombing attack in Afghanistan, one of 13 American service members who lost their lives.Cpl.…
-
The city of Logansport plans to do its own air monitoring for pollution from a proposed zinc oxide manufacturing plant in Cass County. Waelz Sustainable…
-
In honor of National Pollinator Week, Indiana company Inovateus Solar will build a pollinator habitat around its planned 80-acre solar farm in Logansport.…
-
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 31 additional confirmed deaths on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 1,295. The state announced more…
-
NEW:The Tyson Foods meatpacking plant in Logansport is resuming limited operations today.Two weeks ago, Tyson temporarily closed the plant after employees…
-
President Donald Trump declared meat processing plants “critical infrastructure” to keep facilities operating through the COVID-19 crisis. Indiana is home…
-
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 31 additional deaths on Monday, bringing the state’s total to 844. The state announced nearly 16,000 total…
-
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 45 additional deaths Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 706. The state announced more than 13,000…
-
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) — Tyson Foods Inc. will temporarily close its meatpacking plant in north-central Indiana after 146 employees tested positive for…
-
The Indiana Senate is losing one of its leaders.Sen. Randy Head (R-Logansport) announced Monday he will step down in August.Head says he’s leaving to…