Lori Hamann

The South Bend Common Council elected third district council member Sharon McBride as its new president Monday.Second district council member Henry Davis,…
South Bend Common Council Supports Zoning Change For Old Marquette School Affordable Housing ProjectSouth Bend’s old Marquette Elementary School — vacant for the past decade — could be converted into a 46-unit affordable housing development after the…
South Bend Common Council Sidelines Reynolds, Moves Control of Police Review Board To Mayor’s OfficeThe South Bend Common Council unanimously voted Monday night to move oversight of the city’s Community Police Review Board to the mayor’s office. But…
South Bend community police review board director Joshua Reynolds has agreed to turn over his past employment records to the common council. That comes…