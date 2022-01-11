-
President Donald Trump calls Lou Holtz “one of the greatest coaches in American history” and has honored the college football Hall of Famer and political…
-
COLUMBIA. S.C. (AP) — Lou Holtz has tested positive for the coronavirus. The 83-year-old former college football coach confirmed the test Thursday to…
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he intends to give the Presidential Medal of Freedom to longtime football coach Lou Holtz. Trump made the…
-
Last night at the GOP National Convention, former Notre Dame Football Coach Lou Holtz spoke in support of President Trump. Today, the President of Notre…