March Madness created the perfect environment for researchers studying mask wearing. Today we talk to researchers to find out what they've learned.We also…
Monday night was the last game of March Madness, but Indy’s hospitality industry hopes this NCAA financial boost is just a start. The Indianapolis…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Associated Press has learned that the NCAA has not tested players for performance-enhancing drugs at March Madness and other…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A social media effort to raise awareness about inequities in college sports by some prominent basketball players came with calls for…
Mackey Arena will host a pair of opening round games, plus four first round games this week.The action tips off with Wichita State against Drake at 6:30…
Six referees who were supposed to officiate the Men’s Division I Basketball championships in Indiana have been removed following a positive COVID-19…
NEW:INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis will relax coronavirus restrictions on the city’s bars and restaurants starting next week ahead of the upcoming Big…
The NCAA’s decision to allow fans to attend March Madness could mean thousands more people in central Indiana. The addition of limited fans at the Men’s…
The NCAA says it plans to hold the entire 2021 men's college basketball tournament in one geographic location to mitigate the risks of COVID-19. It is in…
The NCAA is closing games to fans during the upcoming men’s and women’s Division One basketball play-offs over concerns about the coronavirus.March…