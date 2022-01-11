-
A new organization of business leaders has formed to advocate for the legalization of adult use of cannabis in Indiana. Indiana Cann argues that the…
-
Indiana Democrats hope the state party’s support of marijuana legalization can become a political victory for them. But political scientists say achieving…
-
The Indiana Democratic Party is throwing its weight behind marijuana legalization ahead of the 2022 state legislative session.Individual Hoosier Democrats…
-
Marijuana legalization in any form is still extremely unlikely in Indiana next year, despite a renewed push from Democrats on the issue.The Indiana…
-
The Indiana Senate will get a new member before next session. Sen. Karen Tallian (D-Ogden Dunes) announced Thursday she will resign, effective Nov. 1.In a…
-
“It Feels Surreal:” Attendees And Dispensaries Fill Riverfront Park In First Niles Cannabis FestivalOn July 31, Niles hosted its first ever recreational cannabis festival. And from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. the city’s riverfront park was filled with…
-
Marijuana advocates gathered outside the Statehouse Monday in support of several bills. Lawmakers who spoke at the rally say they don’t expect…