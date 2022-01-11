mask fines

-
UPDATE: The St. Joseph County Council voted 8-0 on Wednesdsay to rescind the county's mask fine ordinance. Councilman Richard Pfeil was absent from the…
A St. Joseph County measure that allows the health department to fine businesses for failing to enforce mask-wearing will officially stay in place until…
The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners has vetoed the county’s face mask fine measure, just a week after the County Council voted to extend it. The…
Businesses in St. Joseph County can still be fined up to $250 dollars for failing to enforce mask-wearing among employees. The County Council voted to…