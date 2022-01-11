-
Following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the St. Joseph County Health Officer Dr. Robert Einterz has rescinded the county's public…
A St. Joseph County measure that allows the health department to fine businesses for failing to enforce mask-wearing will officially stay in place until…
Gov. Eric Holcomb lifted the statewide mask order last week. But experts say the municipalities and counties that have maintained some kind of mask order…
Businesses in St. Joseph County can still be fined up to $250 dollars for failing to enforce mask-wearing among employees. The County Council voted to…
The Indiana Department of Health reported 76 additional confirmed deaths over the last week. That brings the state’s total to 12,743 confirmed deaths. The…
On Oct. 14, Governor Eric Holcomb extended the statewide mask order through Nov. 14, but he did not add any measures to enforce that order. The day…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says a statewide mask requirement remains in effect despite the Michigan Supreme Court’s invalidation of a law…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tweaked her order to wear masks in public, clarifying that it's not required while voting and telling…
During the weekly St. Joseph County, Indiana COVID-19 update Friday, officials continued to stress caution as businesses start reopening and people begin…