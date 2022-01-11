masks in schools

-
Some school corporations are revisiting their mask requirements after newly reported COVID-19 cases have slowed over the past two months. New cases have…
-
Berrien County Interim Health Officer Courtney Davis says the county’s school mask mandate is working. In a Facebook Live update Wednesday, Davis said…
-
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona praised the efforts of educators and focused on the importance of masks to keep schools open as he visited…
-
Berrien County health officials say the county is still seeing a steady rise in COVID-19 transmission.In a Facebook Live update Wednesday, Acting County…
-
Starting Thursday, Sept. 9, students, staff and visitors at all Goshen Community Schools will have to wear a mask indoors. Kindergarten through sixth…
-
Thousands of Indiana students have been sent home to quarantine, often for a week or more, during the past month as a precaution in the ongoing pandemic.…
-
The Indiana Department of Health is loosening its school COVID-19 quarantine policy – but only for schools that are masking up.The new school guidance…
-
The state's latest update on COVID-19 in schools shows 5,529 newly reported student cases – a new record for the second week in a row.More than 4,000 of…
-
Today we learn about the incredible life of J.B. Stradford, the son of a former slave who graduated from Indiana Law School in 1899.We also talk to…
-
Starting Thursday, masks will be mandatory for students, staff and visitors at all Elkhart Community Schools. The ECS school board approved the mandate…